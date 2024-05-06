Analyst Predicts Wild Steelers Trade for DK Metcalf
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are believed to be in the market for a veteran wideout, and according to one report, they've reached out to the Seattle Seahawks to see if D.K. Metcalf was a potential option.
Well, if they are thinking of adding the Seattle star, what would they need to give up to acquire him? FanSided's John Buhler tossed out a wild trade scenario, handing Pittsburgh Metcalf but in exchange for multiple picks, and their current star wideout.
In Buhler's trade scenario, the Steelers add Metcalf in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick, a 2025 third-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick, and George Pickens.
"The reason to do this move if you are the Steelers is to get out of the frustrating 9-8 to 11-6 quagmire that head coach Mike Tomlin seems to find great comfort in," Buhler writes. "Pittsburgh could honestly challenge Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland for divisional supremacy by dealing for a wide receiver of Metcalf’s caliber. His rapport with Wilson could help the Steelers get to a 12 or a 13-win ceiling or so."
Pickens still has two years left on his rookie contract and appears to be the team's No. 1 receiver heading into 2024. While Metcalf is a star that's already proven himself in the NFL, it's hard to imagine the Steelers giving up their top weapon and as many picks as Buhler predicts for just one wideout.
