Steelers RB Named Trade Candidate for Cowboys
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pretty big decision, choosing not to pick up Najee Harris's fifth-year option. Immediately afterward, the conversation started about whether or not he'd be in Pittsburgh next season, and that timeline is already starting to speed up.
With Jaylen Warren still on the roster and no long-term plan for Harris, some have begun speculating if a trade out of Pittsburgh could be a thought from the Steelers. FanSided's John Buhler tossed out the idea that, maybe, Harris could be an option for the Dallas Cowboys, who's curren starter is newly-signed (and returning) Ezekiell Elliott.
Buhler gave the idea that Harris could end up in Dallas in exchange for a fourth-round pick.
"With the 2024 NFL Draft firmly in the rearview mirror, all it may take for the dollars to make sense is a fourth-round pick next year going the Steelers' way to get Harris," Buhler writes. "It would be a slight premium on the side of the Cowboys to make the deal, but we are only talking about a $300,000 discrepancy in APY. I get that Jaylen Warren might replace Harris long-term, but the Steelers have me questioning things.
"For two teams that are trending down in my opinion, I am not sure a trade makes either team better."
While Harris has three 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, the long-term outlook doesn't appear to be something that will change. If he works out during his final season in Pittsburgh, he'll probably price himself out. If he doesn't, Warren will take over while Harris leaves.
So, maybe moving on early is an option for the Steelers.
