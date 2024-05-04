Chiefs Release Former Steelers WR

All Steelers

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout is back on the open market.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller is back on the open market after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced.

Miller spent the 2021 season with the Steelers on their practice squad and re-signed in 2022 looking at a shot to make the 53-man roster. The 28-year-old and former second-round pick for the Chicago Bears was in the midst of a strong performance at training camp when he suffered a lingering hamstring injury.

Eventually, the team cut ties, moving on from Miller and looking at other options as depth pieces on their active roster.

Last season, Miller spent time with the Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts, all on their practice squads.

Miller spent three seasons with the Bears after being drafted, playing in 47 games, including 17 starts. He caught 134 passes for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns during that stretch, working with former Steelers' quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Eventually, he was traded to the Houston Texans before making his way to Pittsburgh's practice squad.

