Brandon Aiyuk Posts Cryptic Message About Potential Steelers Trade
PITTSBURGH -- Is Brandon Aiyuk only days away from being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers? Things might be moving now that the NFL Draft is approaching, and his latest Instagram story makes you think everything is starting to heat up.
Aiyuk posted a picture to his story of him on a FaceTime call with the caption, "Brother said we got 6days and it's fireworks."
All Steelers has reported in the past that the Steelers could be pursuing Aiyuk as a trade option. His agent has tried to make it clear on social media that there is no talk of a trade, and recent reports from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk claim the 49ers pushed Pittsburgh away last time they reached out.
Still, the anticipation for something to happen is certainly building. Whether this means the 49ers are going to sign Aiyuk to a contract extension or ship him elsewhere is yet to be known, but Aiyuk seems to be expecting something to happen.
The Steelers currently hold the 20th and 51st picks in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft. It's expected they may have to give up one of those picks to land Aiyuk in a trade.
