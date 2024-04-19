Steelers' George Pickens Receives Questionable WR Ranking
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have the 10th-best wide receiver in the NFL, according to FanDuel. And while being top-10 isn't a bad placement, it's questionable who sits around him within these rankings.
FanDuel's top 10 wide receivers of 2024 include:
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Tyreek Hill
- Davante Adams
- Stefon Diggs
- Garrett Wilson
- Amari Cooper
- Michael Pittman Jr.
- Rome Odunze
- Zay Flowers
- George Pickens
11th is Brian Thomas Jr.
While Pickens may finish the season as the 10th-best wideout in the league, it's strange to see two college players be ranked near him. Odunze hasn't been selected yet and is already believed to be better. Thomas follows suit at 11 and may not be a first-round pick by the end of next week.
When it comes to the rookie class, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers - the first two wide receivers believed to be off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft - didn't make this list.
Pickens is going to step into the No. 1 role for Pittsburgh this season after the trade of Diontae Johnson. In his third NFL season, he'll get a new quarterback in Russell Wilson and offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith.
Expectations are high for Pickens in Pittsburgh. And if he sees this list, he may use it as bulletinboard material during the season.
