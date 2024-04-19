New Trade Partner Emerges for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a new offensive tackle and appear to be targeting one in the NFL Draft, but there's another tackle-needy team that could try to wrestle the No. 20 overall pick away from them.
ESPN NFL insider Jordan Reid thinks the Washington Commanders are also in the market for a franchise offensive tackle and would be willing to trade up and out of the second round to grab a prime prospect at the end of the first round. The Steelers have some flexibility given how wide their range of needs are and they could be a potential partner for the Commanders.
"I think this is the worst kept secret in the draft right now -- is the Commanders trading up from 36 or 40 to get an offensive tackle," Reid said. "It just makes so much sense for them to trade up and take advantage of this deep OL class. I just don't see Adam Peters having so many picks and just waiting to 36 or 40 for one of those guys to fall to him."
Georgia's Amarius Mims, Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton, Washington's Troy Fautanu and maybe even Alabama's JC Latham and Otregon State's Taliese Fuaga could be options for whoever holds the 20th overall pick.
The Steelers would likely expect a haul in exchange for their lone first-round pick in such a critical draft, but it's not impossible that they could want to stock pile draft picks given all the holes they are looking to fill in the roster.
