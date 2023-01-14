Steelers Biggest Unspoken Need

The Pittsburgh Steelers have more holes here than anywhere else.

PITTSBURGH -- Everyone is talking about how the Pittsburgh Steelers need to bring back Terrell Edmunds and Cam Sutton, how they need to replace Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Dotson, and how new inside linebackers are a must next season. But many are overlooking one key piece to this roster that has to take a step in the right direction next season.

Right now, the Steelers are looking at a defensive line with Cam Heyward, Isaiahh Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal starting. Heyward remains an All-Pro level player, and Leal has some upside as a second-year guy. But by no means, is this a suitable starting lineup for the Steelers' defense.

One option would be to re-sign Larry Ogunjobi, but that may not be on the Steelers. Pittsburgh inked him to a one-year, $8 million in the summer, but after a year with the team, that value isn't there. If he does re-sign, he's an instant starter, but he's not one pushing the $10 million mark.

They also don't have a nose tackle. And yes, Montravius Adams would be a quality backup, but he's not a starter and shouldn't be viewed as a starting option this season. It's been two full years since the Steelers had a reliable nose tackle and it should be bumped pretty high on their list this season.

Then, you add depth. Leal is one piece; maybe Adams is another. Loudermilk could have another opportunity, but he's likely fighting from the ground up after last season.

Either way, the Steelers cannot let their defensive line slip as they try to upgrade in other areas. They must find inside linebacker solutions and possibly a true top-tier cornerback in the making.

Re-signing Edmunds, Sutton and Damontae Kazee feels like a good place to start their offseason, but from there, it must focus heavily on putting together one dominant group up front.

It'll be the difference between seeing holes in the run game or pass-rush versus solidifying themselves as a dominant defense again in 2023.

