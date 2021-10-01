It's Time to Put Some Respect on Cam Heyward's Name

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle is one of the best.

There is no shortage of elite defensive players in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ long-standing history. From the Steel Curtain dominance in the 70’s all the way through until now with a top unit in the NFL, the Steelers are known for defense.

These days, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick seem to be the first guys named when outside media discuss the defense.

How about we start putting some extra respect on Cam Heyward’s name?

Heyward has been a Steeler his entire career. When he was drafted in 2011, the Steelers were exiting the Troy Polamalu era and trying to establish a new identity on defense. Heyward kind of represents the old face of that identity.

Just 32-years old, Heyward has done nothing but be one of the most efficient and dominant defensive ends in all of football. They always say that your best ability is your availability. Heyward has played 15 or more games in every season but one (2016).

He followed that season up with 12 sacks, a career-high, to repay the Steelers for the time he missed.

The former Ohio State Buckeye is the epitome of a leader on a team that’s struggled to find a true leading voice. They’ve been through the Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell sagas. They’ve been in the news for countless stupid things over the course of the past five years. Every year, Heyward is one of the guys that just shuts up and plays football.

This clip inspired me to write this story.

You listen to him speak and it’s easy to see why he’s been the man and player he’s been for the past ten years. When it’s clear to the entire world that the offense has clearly been the reason Pittsburgh has struggled mightily to open the season, Heyward tries to put the blame on the unit that’s been keeping the Steelers in games and not allowing them to get blown out.

That’s a wonderful leader. Don’t drag down the unit that’s been struggling. Instead, call out yourself and your guys and try to lift up those that need it. That’s a guy you want to lead your locker room.

Heyward signed a contract extension prior to last season that will keep him in Pittsburgh through 2024. He’ll likely play out the remainder of his career in the Steel City. That’s great news for everyone involved.

He restructured that deal early in the offseason so the Steelers could attempt to make some other moves and keep themselves under the salary cap. It feels like every year, Heyward does something of the sort. He’s the definition of a team guy. He’s great on the field and even better in the locker room.

Guys like Watt and Fitzpatrick and Joe Haden surely are the big-name flashy players. Heyward is the heart and soul of the defense, driving home exactly what it is to be a Pittsburgh Steeler.

Cody Flavell is a Contributor with AllSteelers. Follow Cody on Twitter @LetsTalkPIT, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

