Aaron Rodgers Sure Seems to Like the City of Pittsburgh and the Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has nothing but high praise for the Steel City and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking for a new quarterback next offseason with Ben Roethlisberger on the verge of retirement and no locked-in backup ready to take the reigns.

One option some continue to float around is Green Bay Packers Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers. And, even if the two sides becoming one isn't extremely likely to happen, Rodgers' words on the city of Pittsburgh and the Steelers' head coach leave optimism.

"I've been around a lot of Pittsburgh people over the years and I've loved my time with all of them," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "I've learned to speak the language really well, which has allowed me to follow and become a big fan of Pittsburgh Dad."

The iconic Pittsburgh YouTuber isn't the only person Rodgers respects in the city, though. The quarterback talked about his respect for the Steelers' defense and his admiration of the head coach.

"It's a great blue-collar town," Rodgers said. "A lot of great people that live there. It's got great history, that city. Mike Tomlin has been there forever. ... I have a ton of respect for Mike. I think he's a fantastic coach. I love the way that he leads. I love the way that he talks after games. He always seems to keep things really even-keel. It looks like he's someone the players really love playing for."

Rodgers' contract has a potential "out" in 2022 that could leave the future Hall of Famer on the open market. He might consider walking away from football to pursue his next career as a television game show host. He might also consider the Pittsburgh Steelers.

