Steelers Next QB: Free Agency, Trade and Draft Options to Replace Big Ben

While the 2021 season is nowhere close to being over despite the pessimism currently surrounding the Pittsubrgh Steelers, it's clear that the Big Ben era is coming to a close in the Steel City.

For the younger generation, this is uncharted territory. Having a Hall of Famer for almost two decades to occupy the game's most important position is a blessing being measurement. However, all good things do come to an end eventually, and this team will have a big decision to make in the offseason.

Before getting into the plethora of players that could be on the watch list, we must take a look at where the Steelers stand from a cap perspective. They currently have a projected $48.9 million in cap space with 35 players signed for next season. This gives them the 11th most cap space in the league to spend in free agency and through the draft.

Speaking of the draft, we will get to those options, as well. First, let's review what picks the team currently holds: The Steelers currently hold just five selections- 1st, 2nd, 3rd and two 7th round picks. They are currently slated to bring in two compensatory picks, a 3rd and 5th round pick, to compensate for the losses of Bud Dupree and Matt Feiler to free agency last season. So, this would give the team six overall selections as of right now to work with.

Trade Options

Aaron Rodgers

Let's get this one out of the way early. Rodgers's tumultuous relationship with the Green Bay front office is likely coming to an end after this season.

At 37 years old, Rodgers is still playing at a very high level and would give stability for the Steelers' offense in the short term. Rodgers does carry a $46.1M cap number for next year, with the bonus portion, $19.1M needing to be absorbed by Green Bay in a trade.

The asking price is going to be high, probably multiple high-round picks and at least one first-rounder. Rodgers will also likely have some say in where he goes, and both sides will want a deal done earlier than later in the offseason.

As Pittsburgh's currently structured, it's hard to see him eyeing them as a destination. They have a young, struggling offensive line and a non-existent run game, which is a complete 180 from what he's currently playing with.

Editor's Note: That being said, he sure seems to like the city of Pittsburgh.

Jimmy Garopollo

After trading up for Trey Lance, the Niners told the world what they think of their current quarterback. Garopollo, now 30, is a baseline starter in the league that has had all sorts of issues staying healthy since being traded to the Bay area.

His salary for next year sits at $24.1M for any team that would be interested in trading for him. However, for 2022 and 2023, there is no guaranteed money attached. Which also presumably means that he could be released prior to next season if the Niners are unable to find a trade partner.

Kyle Shanahan's offense is completely different than anything we have ever seen in Pittsburgh, so there would be quite the adjustment there for him.

Free Agent Options

Teddy Bridgewater

The former Louisville Cardinal is balling right now for the Denver Broncos and the Steelers will get an up-close look at him when the team comes to visit Heinz Field in October. The most impressive thing about Bridgewater's play this season is that he's been very willing to push the ball down the field, something that he was reluctant to do earlier in his career. Now, if he continues to play this way and Denver were to make a postseason push, it would seem likely that they try to retain his services moving forward.

Despite being a former first-round pick, Bridgewater hasn't been able to find an organization that fully believes in his abilities as a long-term starter. It's certainly a situation to monitor moving forward throughout the season.

Marcus Mariota

Mariota is the youngest name on this list so far as the former second overall pick is still just 27 years old.

After winning the Heisman Trophy in college at Oregon, things haven't been as smooth in his transition to the pros. There wasn't a lot of stability in his early years with the Tennessee Titans, going through multiples head coaches and offensive coordinators.

Mariota has something that the Steelers don't have on the roster for next season, and that's mobility. The big question mark with this signing is his lengthy injury history, as he's had issues staying healthy and is currently sidelined with a quad injury.

He's currently one of the highest-paid backups in the league but surely would welcome a chance to start somewhere else in the offseason. Bringing in Mariota to compete with Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins makes some sense, depending on the price tag.

Tyrod Taylor

A guy that has been around the league a long time as a backup and spot starter. Taylor will be 33 once the new year begins and has mentored many young quarterbacks in the past.

Taylor has some of the worst injury luck, which moves beyond questions about his durability. He's currently on Injured Reserve but played very well in the first two games prior to being injured.

Taylor's always been known as a mobile guy who can take care of the football. Probably not a guy that you're going to bring in as the unquestioned starter but as a vet backup to either push or support a younger guy? Sure. It doesn't hurt that Taylor is also from Hampton, Virginia, and we know Mike Tomlin loves that area.

In-House Options

Mason Rudolph

Don't shoot the messenger, but Mason Rudolph is going to be on this roster next year one way or another. It's simply hard to argue otherwise as he's the only QB currently signed for 2022.

The Steelers gave him a nice extension before the draft began in April, and he's the favorite to start Week 1 come next September. Rudolph is a veteran guy who's been around the organization. Despite the naysayers, Rudolph is a fine QB2 that is capable of not losing games.

We just haven't seen him be very dynamic or capable of doing more than just that. Until those flashes occur, he's probably always going to be viewed as a quality backup but not someone you want starting very many games.

Dwayne Haskins

The former first-round pick in Washington was picked up as a lottery ticket by the Steelers a year ago. Haskins had a solid preseason that was unfortunately capped off by a truly ugly performance in the finale where he wasn't capable of moving the football at all. How much of that will play into next year's decision at the quarterback position? It's hard to tell.

Chances like that are difficult to come by as the number three guy and he failed to capitalize. Even in the event that Roethlisberger is injured, we likely won't see Haskins in 2021, barring some wild chain of events.

He's a restricted free agent for next year who could be brought back into the fold for cheap but will need an impressive offseason to make any noise.

Draft Options

Carson Strong

The 6'4, 215-pound quarterback from Nevada looks the part of an AFC North signal-caller. Strong possesses a really strong arm that can make all of the throws necessary to excel at the NFL level.

Strong operates in an air raid system where he takes snaps out of shotgun and makes a lot of calls at the line of scrimmage. He also works well in the quick game and throwing the ball deep, displaying touch and precision on his throws.

He's not the most athletically gifted from a mobility standpoint, but he might be the most NFL-ready prospect above the neck and in terms of being able to play early on in his career.

Matt Corral

Corral is the college quarterback that has probably helped himself the most so far during the early portion of the season. The 2020 tape from the Ole Miss product was filled with a lot of highs and lows, riddled with tons of flash and some inconsistency.

So far in 2021, those flashes have been everywhere, and the consistency in regards to his accuracy and decision-making look to have improved. Corral's got a live arm and his mobility adds another element to an offense.

The 2021 version of Matt Corral looks like a future top ten pick. Now we just have to wait and make sure that he sustains this level of play.

Malik Willis

Willis a showstopper at the quarterback position. He's electric with the football in his hands as a playmaker, and he's tough as nails. Willis, a former Auburn transfer, is now in his second year as a starter for Liberty. So far in 2021, his footwork seems to be much improved, as that was a big area of concern heading into the year.

Willis is not the biggest guy in the draft, standing 6'1 and 215 pounds, but he has a strong base to take hits from defenders. The deep ball is an area that he's starting to weaponized with more consistency.

Willis will create some pressure for himself in the pocket and you can see his limited experience shine through in those moments.

Sam Howell

The UNC quarterback has drawn many comparisons to Cleveland's Baker Mayfield. There are definitely similarities there in how they play the game. Howell has a strong arm despite not a bigger guy at just 6'1. He will throw with great velocity and is a mostly accurate thrower to all three levels of the field.

Howell is dealing with some roster turnover around him after the Tarheels lost basically all of their weapons to the NFL Draft in April. Like Willis, Howell's internal clock needs to get a little faster and not create as much pressure for himself in the pocket.

Howell is off to an up and down start to the 2021 season and some of that is due to offensive line deficiencies and the amount of change around him. It doesn't hurt to mention that Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has already reportedly been down to North Carolina to see the Tarheel signal-caller this year.

There will undoubtedly be more guys available than the ones mentioned above but these are the most likely options as well sit here today. Aaron Rodgers is the big fish in the pond that everyone will be after but consider it a long shot that he lands in the Burgh.

The free agent pool is littered with vets but, overall, uninspiring long-term options. As of now, the 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class has a lot of fun, intriguing projects but it lacks the safe star power that we've seen in recent classes. It's a mess right now, but there are still several months to see who the risers and fallers are within the group.

If I was a betting man, it seems likely that one of two things likely happen:

The Steelers bring in a veteran quarterback to push Mason Rudolph (and Dwayne Haskins) in training camp.

Or the Steelers draft a quarterback relatively early in the 2022 NFL Draft and use Mason Rudolph as a placeholder until that guy is ready for action.

Regardless of how it plays out, the Steelers are heading into unfamiliar territory approaching an offseason with a lot of questions surrounding the game's most important position.

Derrick Bell is a contributor with AllSteelers. Follow Derrick on Twitter @derrick_daKidD, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

