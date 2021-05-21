3 Steelers Entering Make-Or-Break Seasons

There's plenty of potential for these Pittsburgh Steelers to break out or bust in 2021.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' entire 2021 season relies on make-or-break circumstances.

From Ben Roethlisberger's last dance to so many questions on offense and defense, nothing is guaranteed for the black and gold.

These three players have even more on their plate, though. With free agency looming in the distance, it's not the time to slack off for anyone without a secure financial future in Pittsburgh.

This season leaves these names hoping for another shot next season or extending their time with the Steelers.

Chuks Okorafor

This one's pretty obvious. Okorafor has an opportunity to step into the left tackle role and become a long-lasting piece to the Steelers offensive line. Or, he could lose the job to Dan Moore Jr. and hit free agency with little starting experience to rely on.

It's very hit-or-miss for Okorafor this season. The switch to the left side should provide some benefit, as he doesn't have as strong of competition in Moore as he did in Zach Banner last year. It's also the most important position on the offensive line.

The Steelers' entire offensive flow could come down to one position. That's a lot of weight on Okorafor's shoulders.

Terrell Edmunds

Look, Edmunds has taken strides each of the last three seasons, but nothing is guaranteed for the safety next offseason.

After the Steelers declined Edmunds' fifth-year option, they opened the door for one of two options. Either they can sign him long-term for less money than his $6.75 million option, or he can play himself out of Pittsburgh.

While Okorafor fights to have any credibility moving forward in his NFL career, Edmunds is fighting to secure a bigger paycheck than anticipated next spring.

The Steelers want Edmunds to stay the course in 2021. Edmunds wants an All-Pro season and a mega payday come March.

James Washington

It's becoming harder to remember Washington when you think of the Steelers' offense. The wide receiver enters the final year of his rookie deal and has yet to find a place among his teammates in the receiving room.

No one's going to let Washington walk into free agency and end his NFL career. Even if he doesn't do anything in Pittsburgh - again - he'll find a new home in the league next free agency.

The Steelers want him to find his groove now, though. And so does Washington.

The fourth-year wideout hasn't had the success a second-round pick usually does to this point. It's hard to say that'll change in 2021, but you never know.

Either way, there's plenty riding on what's likely Washington's last year in Pittsburgh.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

