Steelers Make-Or-Break Matchups vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals swept the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, including a 41-10 blowout in Cincinnati. Both teams are vastly different from what they were in 2021, which gives us multiple notable matchups to watch across the board come Week 1.

La’el Collins vs T.J. Watt

Watt only played in one game against the Bengals last season after an early-season injury sustained against Las Vegas. In the past against the Bengals, Watt basically had a swinging door to the quarterback. The addition of former Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins will certainly test the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and the amount of pressure Watt can get on Joe Burrow will be a deciding factor in this game.

CIN Interior OL vs PIT Interior DL

Sticking with the battle up front, the Bengals interior is much stronger than it was in 2021. Adding the likes of center Ted Karras and right guard Alex Cappa really beefed up the right side of their offensive line. Pittsburgh, though, is also stronger on the defensive line.

Tyson Alualu is back after missing the majority of last season with a broken ankle, and they signed the former Bengal, Larry Ogunjobi, to put opposite of Cam Heyward. This is going to be a war fought in the trenches, with Pittsburgh’s run defense looking to prove that they are much better than the bottom-of-the-barrel display we saw in 2021.

PIT OL vs CIN Front Seven

On the flip side, the Steelers' offensive line was very up and down throughout the preseason.

New right guard James Daniels gives them more stability on the right side, but can Kevin Dotson hold up the left side of the interior? Plus, the Steelers have arguably the most suspect pair of tackles in the league. Dan Moore struggled immensely in the preseason, specifically against Jacksonville, and Chuks Okorafor is a largely inconsistent presence on the right edge. Can they contain Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, who combined for 21.5 sacks in 2021? Can they keep Logan Wilson at bay in the run game?

Keeping Mitch Trubisky clean, and opening up running lanes for Najee Harris are near the very top of musts for the Steelers if they want to have a shot.

PIT Secondary vs Tee Higgins/Ja’Marr Chase

The Steelers' secondary was a mess last season, and the Bengals took full advantage of their lack of depth. Tee Higgins ate James Pierre alive last season in Cincinnati, and Ja’Marr Chase had two touchdowns against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. How will the likes of Levi Wallace and Ahkello Witherspoon fair against the dynamic receiving duo of the Bengals in comparison to how a depleted Steelers played against Cincinnati in 2021?

Will Joe Burrow have as much success through the air with Minkah Fitzpatrick being able to play more of that centerfield role?

This is the matchup with the foremost importance for either team come Sunday.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Larry Ogunjobi Reveals Difference Between Steelers, Bengals Sides of Rivalry

Steelers Get Diontae Johnson, Chuks Okorafor Back for Bengals Game

Ravens Fail to Meet Extension with Lamar Jackson: Direct Impact for Steelers

Steelers to Honor Late Dwayne Haskins During Season

Mike Tomlin is Hiding Something

Film Room: Trey Hendrickson's Dominance and How Steelers Can Stop It