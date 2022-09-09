Skip to main content

Steelers Get Diontae Johnson, Chuks Okorafor Back for Bengals Game

Two Pittsburgh Steelers starters will play this week despite injuries.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had two major pieces of injury news hanging over their heads as the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals nears. Top wideout Diontae Johnson and starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor sat out of part of this week's practices, but both confirmed that they are available for the season opener. 

Johnson said he is still feeling some pain in his shoulder, which he hurt in the final preseason game against the Detroit Lions, but will be able to play through it. 

"I'm feeling good," Johnson said. "My shoulder is feeling better, a lot better actually, And I'm ready to go on Sunday. ... I can play through a little bit of pain."

Whatever kept the Steelers' starter at right tackle out yesterday has passed. Okorafor did practice today and said he had no limitations. He confirmed that he is fully available and will play without restrictions this week.   

"I'm good," Okorafor said. "I'll be good, good to go."

The Steelers, already thin along the offensive line, can ill-afford to go without one of their most solid starters. Okorafor has missed just one game since he became a full-time starter. 

