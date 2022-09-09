Skip to main content

Steelers to Honor Late Dwayne Haskins During Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers will remember their late teammate throughout the 2022 season.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will continue to keep their recently passed teammate Dwayne Haskins in their memory all season long. Every player will wear a special helmet decal of Haskins' number three throughout the 2022-23 season, the team announced this morning. 

Haskins was ready to begin his third season as a professional and his first run with the Steelers when he was struck by dump truck on an interstate in Florida this past May. He had previously spent two seasons with the Washington Football Team after they picked him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. 

Ohio State, where Haskins played his college ball, memorialized him during their spring game in April. 

