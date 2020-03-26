Steelers Take Pause From NFL, Dive into XFL Free Agency

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers spent Wednesday taking a break from NFL free agency and jumping into the XFL pool. In efforts to find the next spring league diamond in the rough, Pittsburgh signed three XFL players.

The day started with the signing of XFL sack leader, Cavon Walker. Walker finished the 2020 season with 19 tackles and 4.5 sacks. The New York Guardians defensive lineman spent time with the Chicago Bears but never found a roster spot.

At 25-years-old, Walker has plenty of potential left and joins Chris Wormley and the newest additions to the Pittsburgh d-line.

They stuck with the same roster, signing Guardians offensive tackle Jarron Jones.

Jones came into the NFL as a defensive tackle after an impressive career at the University of Notre Dame. After making the transition to offense during his rookie season with the Buffalo Bills, Jones had trouble landing an active roster spot.

The XFL gave him his first shot at playing a real role on offense. After a half season of play at tackle, Jones heads to Pittsburgh to compete with Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor off the bench.

And finally, the Steelers ended their day by agreeing to terms with safety Tyree Kinnel. Kinnel finished the year with 17 tackles while contributing to the DC Defenders secondary.

A Michigan grad, Kinnel heads to the summer only 23-years-old with only one NFL team on his resume. Working with the Cincinnati Bengals during his rookie summer, the safety didn't make the active roster and found himself in the XFL draft.

For now, Steelers general manager said the team will take a break from NFL free agency and focus on the NFL Draft. Pittsburgh has already signed Eric Ebron, Derek Watt and Stefen Wisniewski prior to the XFL signings.

They currently hold the 49th pick in the draft, which still leaves plenty of names left on the board. Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin will continue to devise a game plan as the draft continues to be expected to start on April 23.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.