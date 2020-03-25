Steelers Agree to Terms With XFL Sack Leader Cavon Walker

PITTSBURGH -- On the same day general manager Kevin Colbert said the Steelers would take a break in free agency, the team has agreed to terms with former XFL player Cavon Walker, per his agent JR Rickert.

Walker played for the New York Guardians during the XFL's inagrial season. The former Chicago Bears defensive lineman finished the 2020 XFL season with 19 tackles and 4.5 sacks; leading the XFL.

Walker signed a one-year deal in Pittsburgh following the team's departure of Javon Hargrave. Hargrave signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles on March 17.

The Steelers have also added defensive lineman Chris Wormley to the mix over the last week. Trading a 2021 fifth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh received Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick.

Pittsburgh utilized spring league's free agency last offseason by signing Kameron Kelly. The safety played in 14 games before being released due to an off-the-field incident. Still, their return to prove-it players from leagues like the XFL comes with experience.

Walker will be 26-years-old to start the 2020 season and sits at 6'2, 280-pounds. A likely candidate to compete for a spot on the defensive front.

