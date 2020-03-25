AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers Agree to Terms With XFL Sack Leader Cavon Walker

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- On the same day general manager Kevin Colbert said the Steelers would take a break in free agency, the team has agreed to terms with former XFL player Cavon Walker, per his agent JR Rickert. 

Walker played for the New York Guardians during the XFL's inagrial season. The former Chicago Bears defensive lineman finished the 2020 XFL season with 19 tackles and 4.5 sacks; leading the XFL.

Walker signed a one-year deal in Pittsburgh following the team's departure of Javon Hargrave. Hargrave signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles on March 17. 

The Steelers have also added defensive lineman Chris Wormley to the mix over the last week. Trading a 2021 fifth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh received Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick. 

Pittsburgh utilized spring league's free agency last offseason by signing Kameron Kelly. The safety played in 14 games before being released due to an off-the-field incident. Still, their return to prove-it players from leagues like the XFL comes with experience. 

Walker will be 26-years-old to start the 2020 season and sits at 6'2, 280-pounds. A likely candidate to compete for a spot on the defensive front.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Owner Mark Cuban: "That First Steelers Game in Pittsburgh With Fans. Wow."

When the Pittsburgh Steelers return to the field following the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas Maverick's owner Mark Cuban will be amongst those cheering.

Noah Strackbein

MMQB: Steelers Draft Needs Include WR, Offensive Line Help

The Pittsburgh Steelers have answered questions, but they need more gaps filled before making a run in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers 2020 Draft Needs: Offense Remains Top Priority

The 2020 NFL Draft is approaching and the Pittsburgh Steelers still have gaps to fill as the rookie class takes shape.

Noah Strackbein

NFL Implements COVID-19 Rules, All Facilities Shut Down

The NFL is taking further action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Wins Over/Under Leaves Them With Another Winning Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to finish a season under Mike Tomlin on the losing side of the league. The odds say that won't change in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

After Filling Needs, What's Next for the Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers did more than anticipated at this point in the offseason, leaving people wondering what their next move is.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers First Pick in 2020 NFL Draft Remains Difficult to Forecast

Thanks to an aggressive free agency period, the Steelers' first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft remains a mystery.

Donnie Druin

T.J. Watt Becomes Latest Steelers Player to Donate in Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Numerous Steelers continue generous donations for assistance with Coronavirus relief efforts

Donnie Druin

2020 Mock Draft: Steelers Go QB, TE With First Two Picks

Even after the signing of Eric Ebron, the Pittsburgh Steelers are predicted to eye up a tight end early in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Noah Strackbein

by

dansegar

Steelers Super Bowl Winning Defensive Coordinator Passes Away

Former Steelers defensive coordinator and Pittsburgh native Woody Widenhofer passed away on Sunday.

Noah Strackbein