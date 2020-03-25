AllSteelers
Steelers Continue XFL Signings, Add Tackle Jarron Jones

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers continue their XFL signings by adding offensive tackle Jarron Jones. Jones and the Steelers have agreed to terms on a contract, according to multiple reports. 

Jones played the 2020 XFL season with the New York Guardians after being selected in the first-round of the offensive linemen selection. A former Notre Dame defensive tackle, Jones converted to offensive tackle during his rookie year with the Buffalo Bills. 

Prior to the XFL, Jones spent time with the Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks but never landed an active roster spot. 

The 6'6, 320-pound lineman started at left tackle for the Guardians during the XFL season. Getting a majority of his offensive snaps from spring ball, Jones will be looking to reclaim his NFL career with the Steelers. 

Pittsburgh also signed Jones' former XFL teammate, Cavon Walker to a one-year deal. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

