Alex Leatherwood Becomes Available for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for answers on the offensive line, and one might have become available. Following the final round of roster cuts, the Las Vegas Raiders put a former first-rounder on the market that might be noteworthy for the black and gold.

The Raiders waived offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood as part of their final roster cuts. The 2021 first-round pick started all 17 games for Las Vegas last season but struggled in the preseason. The Raiders reportedly called all 31 teams but were unable to find a suitor. As the deadline approached, they decided to let him hit waivers.

Leatherwood is certainly a risk, but not much more of one than what the Steelers currently have at offensive line. Right now, Pittsburgh would walk into Week 1 with Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle and Chukwuma Okorafor at right tackle. Okorafor seems solidified as a starter, but Moore's struggles during the preseason leave his position up for interpretation.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said the team, like all other 31 clubs, will evaluate the market as cuts happen. If they're as unpleased as the fanbase with Moore's performance, Leatherwood could be on their radar.

The Steelers recently used a waiver claim to acquire safety Elijah Riley from the New York Jets. Therefore, it's hard to imagine they're very high in the waiver order. But, if 31 teams didn't want Leatherwood via trade, Pittsburgh might be lucky enough to have him slide to them.

Leatherwood would carry $6 million in guaranteed money with any team that claims him.

