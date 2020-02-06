AllSteelers
Antonio Brown Says He's Working on Mental Health, Seeing a Therapist

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown's roller coaster downfall from the NFL seemed to take a turn in the right direction after he turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest was issues in January. Facing charges of burglary with battery - a felony - burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

After being court ordered for a mental health screening, Brown says he's continued to see a therapist and is working on his mental health. 

"Everyone got an agenda from what they want to get from me or what they can make off me so it's good to be around and talk to people that don’t have no agenda that can just support your mental health and listen to you," he told 93.7 The Fan.

Brown admits that his time outside of the league hasn't been the easiest, but he's learning how to cope with the change. After spending nine years in Pittsburgh, AB bounced from Oakland to New England before remaining a free agent for the remainder of the 2019 season.

"[I'm] hanging in there man, life without football is a little different for me but you know you just adapt and adjust," he said.

As for a comeback to the NFL, the former wide receiver is uncertain what he'd like to do with his career as of right now, but said everyone loves a nice comeback story.

"Everyone loves comeback stories man, I'm in shape, 2020 is going to be a great year and it's a great opportunity to bounce back," Brown said.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

