    December 21, 2021
    Ben Roethlisberger Makes Wager With Steelers Legend 'Mean' Joe Greene

    Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends now have something riding on this week's bowl game.
    One Pittsburgh Steelers legend has challenged another as their two college teams battle it out this week in the Frisco Football Classic. 

    Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, a Miami Ohio graduate, has challenged Hall of Famer 'Mean' Joe Greene, who played at North Texas before his legendary career. As Roethlisberger puts it, this is his opportunity to "finally sack 'Mean' Joe Greene."

    Roethlisberger's wager is a signed Greene jersey if Miami wins. If North Texas is victorious, Big Ben will donate to Greene's Agnes Lucille Craft Greene Memorial Scholarship Fund, in honor of Greene's late wife who he met at North Texas. 

    The game kicks off Thursday, Dec. 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. It probably wasn't a game many Steelers fans had on their agenda, but with this friendly bet, Pittsburgh fans can add one more day of football to their week. 

