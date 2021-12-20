Five Thoughts: Steelers Keep Fighting for Big Ben's Fitting End

If nothing else, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a flair for the dramatic. For the umpteenth game in a row, the Steelers got off to a slow start and then made a furious second-half comeback to make the game close. They were able to complete the comeback and take home a season-saving win too.

Not many Sundays end better than sending the number two seed in the AFC back home with a loss as you're fighting for your own playoff lives.

Despite getting the win Sunday, however, the Steelers' demons surely reared their ugly head as the game wore on. With that being said, there is a ton to discuss. Without further ado, let's get after it.

Fight for a Fitting End for Big Ben

It is no secret that the Steelers aren't playing great ball, but they are finding ways to win and "smile in the face of adversity," as Mike Tomlin likes to say. They sit at 7-6-1 and undoubtedly would love to have turned that tie against the Lions into a victory to be among the cluster at the top of the division.

Roethlisberger has certainly had some shortcomings this season, and his age was always going to bring about some of those. But when assessing the overall scope of his work, it is hard to picture the Steelers being a better team without him this season. 3,214 yards with 19 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. That's almost a 3:1 ratio.

Many of the late-game comebacks have come on the arm of Big Ben as he fought through poor play-calling, coaching, an underperforming run game and what have you. If the Steelers can find a way to go 2-1 over the next three games, they've got as good of a chance as anyone in that division to make the playoffs.

If, in fact, this ends up being the final season for Roethlisberger, he isn't going down without a fight and certainly won't be going out with a whimper.

Canada's Play-Calling, and Job, Must Come Into Question

Hiring Canada felt like a curious decision from the start. Roethlisberger heading into what was seen as his final season and having a new coordinator that he didn't seem to have much say in was interesting. Time after time this season, it feels like the play-calling, and not the 39-year old quarterback in his 18th season, has been the problem.

The screen passes on third/fourth and long that don't even come close to the sticks. The continual abandonment of the run game when the first sign of struggle shines through. Not to mention the outright refusal to throw passes over the middle of the field or further than six yards from the line of scrimmage.

Roethlisberger has proven his elbow and arm have held up better than anyone could imagine. It isn't like he can't throw the ball anymore. Sure, he might be the league's most immobile quarterback, save for when his 6'5" frame is called upon to barrel through the pile for his first touchdown in three seasons.

Whether Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins, Aaron Rodgers, or any one of the upcoming draftees play quarterback for the Steelers next season, it might be wise to assess whether Matt Canada deserves to be calling plays for that quarterback.

O-Line Struggles, Refusal to Help Ben, Continue

I can't stress enough how frustrating it is to watch this offensive line fail game after game. The run game got going for an incredibly paltry 35 yards rushing. Najee Harris was only able to get 18 yards on 12 carries. It is inexcusable and pathetic.

I still stand by drafting Harris in the first round this season. The Steelers didn't do enough to help out their prized rookie possession. They had plenty of cap space at the deadline that they could've acquired somebody that plays offensive line. They didn't even have to be a stud but even a random somebody might be better than some of the options the Steelers run out on a weekly basis.

For me, however, that isn't even the most frustrating part of the offensive line. I personally can not stand how often they allow Roethlisberger to get knocked around in the backfield and then refuse to even come over and assist him off the ground. It might not seem like a huge deal but if you're going to attempt to get your 39-year old hall of fame quarterback to get hit every play, the least you could do is go over and help him up off the turf.

Take the hit by Naquan Jones, for example. For starters, the hit was late and went unpenalized. Trai Turner watched Roethlisberger get dropped to the ground and did nothing in the way of helping him up. If the Pouncey and DeCastro-led offensive line still stood in front of Roethlisberger, Jones would've been pinned on the ground by both of those guys.

Your sole goal is to open up holes for the run game and protect your quarterback. The offensive line does neither of those things and then proceeds to ignore the quarterback as he picks himself up off the turf.

Haden, Fitzpatrick, Watt Shine on Defense

Big-time players make big-time plays. The Steelers had been without Joe Haden the past four games prior to Sunday and the entire defense had suffered because of it. They got him back for this contest and it showed in the passing game.

Haden was not targeted often and made one of the biggest plays of the season in stopping Nick Westbrook-Ikhine almost a yard short of the first down marker on fourth and goal inside the red zone to win the game. If the Steelers make the postseason or even have a chance heading into the season's final game, remember that play.

While the run defense gave up another 201 yards on the ground, it was often Minkah Fitzpatrick making the tackles on the running backs. Fitzpatrick recorded 12 tackles on the day and had a fumble recovery as the Steelers recorded four turnovers on the day.

TJ Watt had his obligatory massive game filling up the stat sheet. Not much more explanation is necessary on his behalf.

Haden's return saw the Steelers play good red zone defense against a team that converts in that area almost as frequently as anyone in the league. Outside of the first quarter touchdown, no other offensive scores were allowed and Pittsburgh held the 9-win Titans to 13 points.

Don't think the Steelers showing up in Haden's first game back is an accident.

Chris Boswell is Elite. Pressley Harvin... Not So Much

Remember Jordan Berry? I do.

Everyone had pushed for a long time to get rid of Berry and finally find a formidable replacement. When the Steelers selected Pressley Harvin III in the sixth round this season, it seemed like he was a shoo-in to replace Berry. Cutting a sixth-round punter with all the needs the Steelers had would've been the poorest of asset management.

Harvin has done his fair share of shanking punts all season, including two Sunday that gave the Titans an average starting field positioning inside Pittsburgh territory during the Titans' first three drives. That can't happen, especially with the offensive shortcomings Pittsburgh has had of late. Fortunately, Pittsburgh won the contest, so it wasn't as big of a deal. The Titans' lone touchdown did come on the heels of a Harvin shank.

Harvin's job should be about as safe as Matt Canada's heading into next season.

Chris Boswell's job might be safer than anyone in the organization. I'm not sure if that is even much of an exaggeration.

Boswell has now made 30 consecutive kicks in the fourth quarter or overtime. That is absurd. He doesn't miss when the game is on the line and he doesn't miss much in general. The man is as automatic as any kicker in the league. Yes, that includes Justin Tucker.

Boswell even got the chance to attempt a 56-yard field goal which would've tied the Heinz Field record he set earlier this season. It was also his first miss beyond 56-yards. He hit it dead center but because of the cold weather, the ball didn't have enough juice.

Mike Tomlin mentioned last week that the team didn't feel the need to bail Boswell out after a couple of missed kicks because he's bailed them out so many times. Sunday's victory is just another classic example.

Now, the Steelers take to the road to take on the surging Kansas City Chiefs. There is no doubt that if they come out flat in the opening half, they'll surely dig themselves a hole that will be insurmountable against Patrick Mahomes and Co.

