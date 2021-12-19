Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    James Harrison Congratulates T.J. Watt on Breaking Sack Record

    From one Pittsburgh Steelers star to another.
    PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison is no longer the franchise's single-season sack record holder, but he's thrilled for the new one. 

    Harrison sent a congratulatory video to T.J. Watt after Watt broke Harrison's season sack record in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans, but the former Defensive Player of the Year had more to say. 

    Harrison encouraged Watt to pursue a bigger single-season record, telling him to chase the NFL's record book. 

    Watt has 17.5 sacks this season. The NFL's single-season record, currently held by Michael Strahan (2001), is 22.5 

