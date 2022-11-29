Steelers Praise Benny Snell for Answering Bell in Shorthanded Backfield

Halftime brought some sour news for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had leaned on a run game that churned out 116 yards in the first half to jump in front of the Indianapolis Colts, 16-3.

Already down backup tailback Jaylen Warren, the Steelers lost starter Najee Harris for the game after he took a tough hit to the torso on the final drive of the second quarter. As a result, they had to lean on third-stringer and practice squad call-up Anthony McFarland to close out the game.

And the duo of Snell and McFarland did just that, combining for 92 rushing yards on 18 attempts. Snell scored a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter while also fulfilling his normal duties on special teams and McFarland averaged better than five yards per touch as the Steelers came from behind to win 24-17.

"Sometimes you get battlefield promoted," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. "A guy like Benny Snell became a central part of what we were doing offensively and he was still on punt team, he was still on punt return, he was still on kickoff. Ant Mac's a guy that's always working and waiting for his opportunity and he did some things that we saw in team development in the preseason that make him a little different than some of the other backs ... I just thought he was an asset to us."

Quarterback Kenny Pickett had high praise for Snell and his ability to stay engaged and ready after losing his backup job to Warren earlier in the season. Pickett said he worked extensively with Snell before becoming the starter, so watching him answer the call was fun.

"It's a ton of fun, especially because I played with a lot with Benny in the preseason," Pickett said. "So we have a great relationship. ... I absolutely love playing with Benny and what he does for us when he's in there."

Pickett added that there was no shortage of confidence in Snell when his number was called. There is always a chip on his shoulder and it shows up on the field, through his aggression and attention to detail.

"When we're in there, I have nothing but confidence that he's going to do his job, I'll do mine." Pickett said. "He runs angry. He's a detailed guy. Hasn't gotten many snaps here but comes in and does his job at an extremely high level so I have nothing but extremely great things to say about Benny and I'm proud of how he played. It was really awesome to see."

