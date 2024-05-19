CBS Analyst Rips Steelers’ Russell Wilson
PITTSBURGH -- Russell Wilson was one of the bigger signings this offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, filling a desperate need in the quarterback position.
With the Broncos paying most of Wilson's contract, the move has been regarded as a steal, especially at the $1.21 Million price point.
However, Pete Prisco of CBS has a different opinion. Prisco believes that not only will the Steelers miss the playoffs entirely, but that Wilson will be to blame.
“Yeah, I don’t think they’re gonna be very good. I think they’re gonna win seven games, and I think when you look at Russell Wilson, I don’t think he’s good anymore,” Prisco said . “I’ll be honest with you, I think his best years are behind him. It wouldn’t surprise me at some point if Justin Fields took over as the starter on this team. I think they’re gonna struggle throwing the football much like they have for the last couple of years. I do. I just don’t see the same guy [Wilson] anymore. "
Even though the Steelers have not had consistent quarterback play since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Prisco predicts that it will get worse for the 2024 campaign. However, he didn't completely dig on the team, mentioning their improvement in the trenches.
They’re gonna be more physical eventually as they get that offensive line worked out, and they’re gonna get the offensive line worked out,” Prisco said. “They had a good draft as it relates to that. It might take a little time and they are in the best division."
