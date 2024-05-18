All Steelers

Steelers' Cam Heyward Calls Out 'Haters'

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward took to social media to fire back at his "haters."

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward sent shockwaves throughout the Steel City when reports that he would hold out from Organized Team Activities until he got a contract extnesion first surfaced.

Unsurprisingly, Heyward's difficult decision has inspired plenty of takes about whether or not the Steelers should extend him and whether or not the rich contract he presumably demands is worth the money. Heyward's clearly seen some of these takes and took to social media to take

Heyward fired back at his "haters," namely those who believe the Steelers shouldn't shell out upwards of $20 million per year for the 35-year-old Heyward as he comes off a year in which he only played in 11 games because of injury concerns, on Twitter. Heyward posted a gif saying he doesn't care what anyone says about him, he "just wants to eat," and included the caption "[Football] is life." About 20 minutes later, Heyward gave a direct shoutout to his "haters," again in gif form.

Heyward's decision to hold out comes as he enters the final year of a four-year, $65.6 million contract extension signed in 2020. He's been extremely reliable for the Steelers while on that contract but his age would make any team hesitant to extend an offer for multiple years at an annual salary around his current $22 million cap hit.

OverTheCap.com predicts Heyward would be worth $16.6 million annually on the open market. The Steelers have just over $18 million in cap space available this year and $83 million available in 2025 but some major contract decisions are looming for other stars like James Daniels, Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth and others.

