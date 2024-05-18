All Steelers

Steelers Contact Free Agent WR Michael Thomas

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly contacted a big-name free agent wide receiver.

Oct 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) / Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are not content with the state of their wide receivers room and are looking to add to it, at least according to one report.

Zach Smith of Around the 412 and Steelers Now reported that the Steelers had contacted former New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas as they try to give a thin wide receivers room some extra support.

Thomas was one of the best wide receivers in all of football not too long ago. The former second-round pick led the NFL in recptions two years in a row and led the league in receiving yards in 2019. But after notching 1,000-yard campaigns in each of his first four seasons as a pro, Thomas has ben held back by injuries and inconsistent quarterback play.

Thomas missed all of the 2021 season with an ankle injury and has recorded just 55 receptions for 619 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games over the past two seasons. That could mean the Steelers get him at a discount but the question will be how much he is actually able to contribute.

In any event, the Steelers desperately need receiver help. George Pickens is in line to improve upon his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL but outside of him, the options are limited - a platoon of Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Scottie Miller, Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins will be counted on to replace Diontae Johnson barring another move.

