Steelers Teammate Dismisses Russell Wilson Narratives
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in Russell Wilson on a cheap deal this offseason but the only reason he was available for such an affordable price was because of the sour ending to his time with the Denver Broncos.
Amid reports that Wilson is somewhat odd and can rub teammates the wrong way, one of his new teammates with the Steelers is pushing back on what he thinks is an unfair narrative.
"Dude, I love Russ," defensive lineman Breiden Fohoko said to Gabe Kuhns of 92.7 FM. "The first time
Fehoko added that he joked with Wilson about not getting a follow back on Instagram before and got an apology out of Wilson.
"And he does it for everybody - whether you're a guy that's new here, whether you're a guy that's been here," Fohoko said. "Every new person that's come through that locker room, I've seen Russ go up to them and introduce himself. 'Hey, I'm Russell Wilson,' like, I know who you are, bro! You're Russell Wilson."
Fohoko even went as far as to outright dismiss the narrative going around that Wilson had a two-faced personality and wasn't always who he presented himself as. At the end of the day, Wilson's work ethic has been unmatched and as long as the success on the field comes, worries about his impact on the locker room will be minimal.
"For the last month and a half I've been here and been around him, he's only shown genuine respect," Fohoko said. "He's been the same way every time, so it's not a switch-up. What you see is what you get. The guy is genuine. ... As long as he wins us games, everbody's going to continue to love him here."
