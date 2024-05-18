Analysts Predict Disaster With Steelers' Difficult Schedule
PITTSBURGH -- At this point, most people know about the Pittsburgh Steelers tough finish to their schedule.
From Week 11 to Week 18 they will play all 6 of their AFC North divisional games, starting with the Ravens at home on Week 11. Their only break divisional competition comes against two of the best teams in the NFL in the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, multiple analysts from different companies and networks believe that the Steelers will struggle to compete towards the end of the season.
Former offensive lineman and current Fox Sports analyst Mark Schlereth believes that the Steelers schedule is so tough they could go as far as dropping all of their last 8 games.
"They could easily go 0-8 depending upon obviously how those teams are playing," Schlereth said of the Steelers' late-season stretch, on his podcast. "But when you just look at like quarterbacks in general, I mean, come on now. Right now in that division, Baltimore - if you're just looking at the quarterback confidence pool - Baltimore, you've got confidence. Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, you've got confidence. Not as much in Cleveland and certainly not as much in Pittsburgh. You would have to give the confidence pool Pittsburgh bringing [up] the rear, right? You could see them going 0-8 down the stretch."
Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd pointed out the quarterbacks as well, showing how hard the defense will have to work towards the end.
Dan Orlovsky, former quarterback and current ESPN analyst believes that the Steelers could lose their final seven, which includes 5 conference games.
“When we were doing the reveal last night [with] (Kevin) Negandhi, we went through the schedule, we looked at it a little bit, and then he was like, ‘Wait, guys,’ and we had to back it up. The final seven or eight games stretch is absolutely brutal. You could sit there and go, ‘They could lose all seven,’ just because of how good that schedule stretch is,” Orlovsky said on the Dan Patrick Show.
The Steelers will have their work cut out for them from the start, beginning the season in Atlanta for Week 1.
