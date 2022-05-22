Skip to main content

Joe Burrow Blasts Ravens: They Like to Talk (And Give Up 41 Points)

The AFC trash talk is always fun. This time, the Cincinnati Bengals QB has something to say.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans won't smile much over the Cincinnati Bengals, but when Joe Burrow throws jabs at the Baltimore Ravens, it might bring a little joy to the black and gold. 

Burrow appeared on the Full Send podcast, and said the thing he likes the most about the Ravens is when they talk. And even when they're losing, Baltimore is always talking. 

"They talk. I love that," Burrow said, recalling a game when the score was "a lot to a little." 

"I threw for 520-something in the second one and I threw for 400-something in the first one. Ja'Marr [Chase] had like 260-something yards in the first game. Yeah, I love playing the Ravens. They like to talk. I don't start the talking, but I usually - if someone pokes me, I talk a little bit."

The games Burrow recalled were 41-17 and 41-21 victories for Cincinnati. Maybe not great times for Steelers fans, but knowing the Ravens still try to talk smack when they're down three scores is a little funny. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jack Ham Fires Back on Doug Whaley's Special Teams Comment

Bleacher Report Totally Whiffs on Steelers Offseason Analysis

Steelers GM Candidate Says Jack Ham Couldn't Play in Today's NFL

Steelers in No Rush to Sign Minkah Fitzpatrick

Steelers Predicted to Sign LT Eric Fisher

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers mock 1.0 (62)
News

Jack Ham Fires Back at Doug Whaley's Special Teams Comment

By Noah Strackbein12 minutes ago
DeMarvin Leal Rookie Minicamp Day 2
News

Steelers Sign Third-Round Pick DeMarvin Leal

By Noah StrackbeinMay 20, 2022
USATSI_15288410_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Gives Shout Out to Retiring Ravens Punter

By Noah StrackbeinMay 19, 2022
USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Complete Second-Round GM Interview With Brandon Hunt

By Noah StrackbeinMay 19, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (61)
News

Bleacher Report Totally Whiffs on Steelers Offseason Grade

By Noah StrackbeinMay 19, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (59)
News

Steelers GM Candidate Doug Whaley Calls Jack Ham 'Special Teams Backup' in Today's NFL

By Noah StrackbeinMay 19, 2022
FTEEvMxWYAAvKMC
News

Louis Riddick Rules Himself Out of Steelers GM Job

By Noah StrackbeinMay 19, 2022
USATSI_17300379_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers in No Rush to Sign Minkah Fitzpatrick

By Noah StrackbeinMay 19, 2022