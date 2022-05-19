Skip to main content

Steelers GM Candidate Doug Whaley Calls Jack Ham 'Special Teams Backup' in Today's NFL

A controversial take for the Pittsburgh Steelers potential GM hire.

Well, this isn't going to help his popularity with Pittsburgh Steelers fans. General manager candidate Doug Whaley, during an apperance on 93.7 The Fan that Pro Football Hall of Famer, Jack Ham, wouldn't make it in today's NFL.

"Jack Ham would be a special team's backup. He was 215 pounds," Whaley said. "Give me his physical dimensions. He's 6'2", 210-215." 

The Fan team didn't respond well to the answer, but Whaley continued to blame his size as the reason he would not make it. 

"Show me a linebacker that weighs 215 pounds that plays in the NFL today," Whaley said. 

Former NFL players and Steelers chimed in on Twitter, giving their opinions on the matter. 

Ham was an eight-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler. He's been named to the Steelers Hall of Honor, the Steelers All-Time Team, the 1970's All-Decade Team, the NFL's 75th Anniversary Team and their 100th Anniversary Team. 

