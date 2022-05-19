Skip to main content

Steelers in No Rush to Sign Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't pressing themselves to get an extension done.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing a lot of changing this offseason, so their priorities are a bit filled at the moment. And according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, extending Minkah Fitzpatrick isn't on the top of their list. 

Fowler reported the Steelers "won't be rushed" into an extension for Fitzpatrick. He also said the two-time All-Pro safety is looking at a contract worth roughly $17.5 million per year, the average of Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. 

While the Steelers will likely extend Fitzpatrick this offseason, they hold up likely comes from their hiring of a new general manager. Pittsburgh's rule has always been that they do no negotiate contracts during the season, and it's unknown if that'll change with a new GM. 

Fitzpatrick is set to make $10.612 million under his fifth-year option this season. As of now, only Tre Norwood is signed beyond 2023 at the position. 

