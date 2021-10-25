    • October 25, 2021
    Report: Browns QB Baker Mayfield Could Miss Steelers Game

    The Cleveland Browns could miss their starting quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers could face a Cleveland Browns team without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week 8. 

    Mayfield missed Week 7 after receiving surgery on an injured shoulder. He suffered a torn labrum and a fractured left shoulder early in the season and was able to play with it until this past weekend. 

    According to CBS Sports Jason La Canfora, Mayfield could attempt to practice with a brace on his shoulder this week but is still undetermined for Week 8 against the Steelers. 

    Backup Case Keenum started in place of Mayfield in Week 7, completing 22 of 36 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. 

