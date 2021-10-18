    • October 18, 2021
    Troy Polamalu Trades Terrible Towel for Fan's Seahawks Jersey

    Welcome to the Pittsburgh Steelers fan club, former Seahawks guy.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Yeah, Troy Polamalu is awesome. Hall of Famer converted another football fan into a member of Pittsburgh Steelers Nation during Sunday Night Football.

    Polamalu was at Heinz Field to receive his Ring of Excellence for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After receiving his ring, Polamalu waived to fans as he walked off the field. Upon spotting a Seattle Seahawks fan in the front row, he made a trade. 

    Polamalu handed the fan a Terrible Towel in exchange for the Seahawks jersey right off his back. 

    Add another one to Steelers Nation. Thanks, Troy. 

