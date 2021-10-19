PFF Predicts Two Steelers Trades by Deadline

Two Pittsburgh Steelers veterans could be on their way out by the trade deadline.

Both Joe Haden and Eric Ebron could be in the midst of their final seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but one publication believes their time is ending sooner rather than later.

Pro Football Focus predicted 12 potential AFC trades that could happen by the Nov. 2 trade deadline. The first one on their list of Steelers trades is Haden, who's headed to Green Bay.

The trade: Haden and a 2022 seventh-round pick for a 2022 fifth-round pick.

"The Packers did invest their first-round pick in former Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes, but if they're serious about a deep playoff push for the #LastDance, an addition may be necessary to contain the NFC playoff contenders loaded with receiving weapons," PFF writes. "Haden has a solid 64.0 coverage grade in his 12th NFL season, but after seeking an extension this offseason that Pittsburgh declined to offer, perhaps both sides can get a jumpstart on their 2022 offseason."

The second is for Ebron, who PFF predicts could land in San Francisco.

The trade: Ebron for a 2022 fifth-round pick.

"For the second season in a row, 49ers star tight end George Kittle has landed on injured reserve," PFF writes. "In 2020, San Francisco had Jordan Reed in the fold, and the veteran was productive when called upon, earning a 70.0 receiving grade and adding another dimension lining up in the slot almost twice as often as Kittle (65.8% to 37.1%). When Ebron was with the Colts in 2018-19 and much more productive, he lined up in the slot around 60% of the time.

"Ebron's 2021 has been a rough go, with his 42.0 receiving grade the worst of his career by almost 15 points. Second-round rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth out of Penn State is already out-targeting Ebron and has made a lot more of his opportunities with 158 receiving yards to Ebron's 47."

The trade deadline ends Tues. Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET. PFF also says James Washington and Terrible Edmunds could be options for potential Steelers trades this season.

