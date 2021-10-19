    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    PFF Predicts Two Steelers Trades by Deadline

    Two Pittsburgh Steelers veterans could be on their way out by the trade deadline.
    Author:

    Both Joe Haden and Eric Ebron could be in the midst of their final seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but one publication believes their time is ending sooner rather than later.

    Pro Football Focus predicted 12 potential AFC trades that could happen by the Nov. 2 trade deadline. The first one on their list of Steelers trades is Haden, who's headed to Green Bay.

    The trade: Haden and a 2022 seventh-round pick for a 2022 fifth-round pick.

    "The Packers did invest their first-round pick in former Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes, but if they're serious about a deep playoff push for the #LastDance, an addition may be necessary to contain the NFC playoff contenders loaded with receiving weapons," PFF writes. "Haden has a solid 64.0 coverage grade in his 12th NFL season, but after seeking an extension this offseason that Pittsburgh declined to offer, perhaps both sides can get a jumpstart on their 2022 offseason."

    The second is for Ebron, who PFF predicts could land in San Francisco.

    The trade: Ebron for a 2022 fifth-round pick.

    "For the second season in a row, 49ers star tight end George Kittle has landed on injured reserve," PFF writes. "In 2020, San Francisco had Jordan Reed in the fold, and the veteran was productive when called upon, earning a 70.0 receiving grade and adding another dimension lining up in the slot almost twice as often as Kittle (65.8% to 37.1%). When Ebron was with the Colts in 2018-19 and much more productive, he lined up in the slot around 60% of the time.

    "Ebron's 2021 has been a rough go, with his 42.0 receiving grade the worst of his career by almost 15 points. Second-round rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth out of Penn State is already out-targeting Ebron and has made a lot more of his opportunities with 158 receiving yards to Ebron's 47."

    The trade deadline ends Tues. Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET. PFF also says James Washington and Terrible Edmunds could be options for potential Steelers trades this season. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Polamalu Trades Terrible Towel for Seahawks Jersey

    T.J. Watt: (Right Now) DPOY and Worth Every Penny

    T.J. Watt Reminds Heyward of Other Legend, Not Polamalu

    Ben Roethlisberger Had to Ask Josh Dobbs About Fumble

    Tomlin Calls Late-Game Officiating an Embarrassment

    USATSI_16833825_168388034_lowres
    News

    PFF Predicts Two Steelers Trades by Deadline

    45 seconds ago
    USATSI_16978930_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    Five Thoughts: Steelers Survive to the Bye

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16931013_168388034_lowres
    News

    Kareem Hunt to Miss Steelers-Browns Game

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16977815_168388034_lowres
    News

    Troy Polamalu Trades Terrible Towel for Fan's Seahawks Jersey

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16978268_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    T.J. Watt: (Right Now) Defensive Player of the Year and Worth Every Penny

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16978905_168388034_lowres
    News

    T.J. Watt Reminds Cam Heyward of Other Steelers Legend, Not Troy Polamalu

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16978961_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Had to Ask Josh Dobbs About Fumble Call

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16978967_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Calls Late-Game Officiating an 'Embarrassment'

    Oct 18, 2021