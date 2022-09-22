Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle.
Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB.
Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten rivals. Haskins, who joined a coveted group of Buckeyes turned first-round picks, saw Newsome once when Ohio State faced Northwestern.
Haskins is being remembered by the Steelers this season by a helmet sticker with the number three on it. The late quarterback was tragically killed this offseason when he was struck by a vehicle while training in Florida.
