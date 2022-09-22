Skip to main content

Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

Greg Newsome shows his support for the late Pittsburgh Steelers QB ahead of Thursday Night Football.

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. 

Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. 

Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten rivals. Haskins, who joined a coveted group of Buckeyes turned first-round picks, saw Newsome once when Ohio State faced Northwestern.  

Haskins is being remembered by the Steelers this season by a helmet sticker with the number three on it. The late quarterback was tragically killed this offseason when he was struck by a vehicle while training in Florida.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Film Room: Trubisky and Canada to Blame for Steelers Offense

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Damontae Kazee Suspended Three Games

Joe Haden Confirms Retirement With Tribute Video

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Unable to Change Play Calls at Line

Steelers Still Have Full Faith in Mitch Trubisky

Steelers Don't Have a QB Problem

Najee Harris Frustrated With Steelers Offensive Struggles

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18342343_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Mark Robinson, Five Others Inactive vs. Browns

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18904307_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Make Roster Move Ahead of Browns Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19029941_168388034_lowres
GM Report

5 Things to Watch in Steelers vs. Browns

By Derrick Bell
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (7)
AllSteelers+

Steelers Film Room: Both Trubisky and Canada at Fault for Offensive Struggles

By Nicholas Martin
USATSI_18868082_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers S Damontae Kazee Suspended Three Games

By Noah Strackbein
96B418A3-AB88-4033-A573-049999DB1ABC
News

Steelers Sign Quincy Wilson to Practice Squad

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_11871864_168388034_lowres
News

Joe Haden Confirms Retirement With Tribute Video

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17018680_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Matt Canada Keeps Avoiding Blame for Steelers Offense

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson