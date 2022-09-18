Dan Marino Almost Signed With Steelers for Final Season

The time Dan Marino nearly became the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback - for the second time.

Everyone knows the story of the Steelers passing on Dan Marino in the NFL Draft and the Hall of Famer, and Pitt legend, ended up with the Miami Dolphins. But 18 years later, Pittsburgh had another chance at Marino, and nearly pulled it off.

Marino told USA Today Sports that after the Dolphins declined to re-sign him in 2000, the 17-year vet was free to sign with other teams, and highly considered a return to Pittsburgh.

“I definitely thought about it,” Marino said. “To be honest with you, I played 17 years with the Dolphins. They were kind of going in a new direction, had a new coach. I had offers to go play other places and really thought about it. Maybe would’ve had a chance to win a championship like Matthew (Stafford) has done and other guys are trying to do in other places. After I thought about it for a long time, it just didn’t feel right. So I just decided I’ll just be a Dolphin for life. It worked out great, but I will tell you that I did think about that, yes.”

Marino narrowed his decision down to two teams - the Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings were searching for a bridge quarterback before handing the team to Duante Culpepper. Pittsburgh was looking to move on from Kordell Stewart after a 6-10 season.

“Minnesota was interested in me for what would have been my 18th season,” Marino said. “The Pittsburgh Steelers talked to me. Those two were the main teams. Maybe go home and play for the Steelers for a couple of years. But it was one of those things where I’d already put my heart and soul into Miami. So I just figured it was time.”

Pittsburgh didn't get their quarterback but did end up signing Kent Graham. Things didn't work out as Graham lost his first three starts and was benched for Stewart.

The Steelers eventually found their Hall of Famer in Ben Roethlisberger. To think what would've happened if they signed another.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Scouting Report: Patriots Key Pieces

Gunner Olszewski Looking to Show Out vs. 'Ex'

Najee Harris Cleared to Play Against Patriots

Former Steelers QB Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Steelers Add New LB, TE to Practice Squad

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season