Steelers WR Gunner Olszewski Looking to Show Out vs. 'Ex' in Week 2

PITTSBURGH -- It's no surprise Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski is looking forward to the team's Week 2 home opener against the New England Patriots.

"Anytime you play the ex, you want to show out," he said with a smile.

After three seasons and a First-Team All-Pro selection with New England, Olszewski hit the open market this offseason and ended up in Pittsburgh. He compared both sides of the matchup the way most do - as two "good teams." And said there's no doubt both sidelines know what's coming from the other.

"I'd take good notes in my notebook every time Bill [Belichick] got up there and spoke, like I do with Mike T, in front of the team," Olszewski said. "He told us what type of team the Steelers are, and now I get to experience who the Steelers are and he was right about every word. He sure knows what we do here, and they know what they do there."

Olszewski finished his Patriots career with just nine receptions. He didn't have a catch in the Steelers' season opener, but feels confident in the system this team has built.

He expects the Steelers' crowd should be loud - much like they were in the preseason opener - and an old rivalry is set to be renewed for the first time since 2019.

Fun fact: Olszewski's first NFL game came in 2019 on Sunday Night Football against the Steelers.

Now, he gets a chance to play on the other side. And he's excited to show what his old team might be missing.

"Anytime I get the ball I want to do something with it," Olszewski said. "Yeah, playing an old team, a team that didn't want you. Sure, I want to go out there and show what I can do."



