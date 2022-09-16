Steelers RB Najee Harris Cleared to Play vs. Patriots

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their star running back on the field as they welcome fans to Acrisure Stadium in Week 2.

The Steelers host the New England Patriots as they look to move to 2-0 in their home opener. The offense as a whole will have all their starters on the field and ready to play at kickoff.

Harris was dealing with a foot injury as leaving Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was seen in a walking boot after the game but was at practice all week, finishing the last two days of preparation as a full participant.

Harris told reporters during the week that he expects Jaylen Warren to take on a bit more workload as the season progresses.

"He's actually helping me out to get me off the field a lot on some downs to get out of extra hits," Harris said on Warren. "I think last year I played the most snaps in the NFL. Going into the second year, I can't do that, especially for a running back - it's too violent. If I'm going to last longer, every now and then you have to have somebody spell you."

