Defense Leads Steelers to Comeback Win Over Titans

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers keep their season alive, defeating the Tennessee Titans 19-13 in Week 15. Pittsburgh moves to 7-6-1 with the win.

The Steelers opened the game with another slow start, falling behind 13-3 by halftime. In what's becoming a norm for Pittsburgh, however, the second-half surge didn't take long to start.

The Steelers held the Titans scoreless through the third quarter, as they added a touchdown to their total, moving the score to 13-10. Late in the third, cornerback Cameron Sutton forced the ball away from Titans wideout Racey McMath, leading to a tying 28-yard field goal by Chris Boswell with 13:27 left in regulation.

The Steelers weren't done there. On their own 42-yard line, defensive end Taco Charlton tipped a pass that ended up in the hands of linebacker Joe Schobert, giving Pittsburgh the ball with 9:24 left in the fourth.

A 46-yard field goal by Boswell handed the Steelers a 16-13 lead with 7:25 remaining.

On the first snap of the Titans' following drive, Ryan Tannehill fumbled the snap, which was recovered by linebacker T.J. Watt. The Steelers' fourth takeaways led to a 48-yard Boswell field goal.

The Titans drove to the Steelers' nine-yard line with 27 seconds remaining but cornerback Joe Haden welcomed himself back to the field. The 32-year-old stuffed a Tennessee wide receiver on fourth down, giving the ball back to Pittsburgh and ending the game.

Roethlisberger finished completing 16 of 25 for 148 yards and his first rushing touchdown in three seasons. Najee Harris rushed the ball 12 times for 18 yards.

On defense, Watt added 1.5 sacks to his season total. Minkah Fitzpatrick led the team with 14 tackles.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth left the game with a concussion. The Steelers will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in Week 16.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Breaks Single-Season Sack Record

Ben Roethlisberger Moves to 5th All-Time on Passing List

Time to Give Ben Roethlisberger the Offense

Steelers Don't Need to Live a Life After Joe Haden

Najee Harris on High School Fight That Taught Him Not to Talk Trash