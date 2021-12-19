T.J. Watt Breaks Steelers Single-Season Sack Record

PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt has now accumulated more sacks than any player in Pittsburgh Steelers history. The All-Pro linebacker recorded his 17th sack of the year against Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans.

Watt passes former Defensive Player of the Year James Harrison who held the record at 16 sacks. Harrison set the record in 2008, the same year he won DPOY.

Watt has played in just 12 games this season, recording 17 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, 4 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.

Teammates have started lobbying for Watt to win more than DPOY this season. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger mentioned that the linebacker should be an MVP candidate.

"I think T.J. is seriously one of the best players I've ever played against, and I've played against some really good defensive guys," Roethlisberger said last week. "He truly is a special player. I'm glad I've never been sacked by him, because he's not allowed to get close to me. But he's a game-changer and a game-wrecker."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Ben Roethlisberger Moves to 5th All-Time on Passing List

Time to Give Ben Roethlisberger the Offense

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Kickoff vs. Titans

Steelers Don't Need to Live a Life After Joe Haden

Najee Harris on High School Fight That Taught Him Not to Talk Trash

Alex Highsmith on What He Learned From Bud Dupree