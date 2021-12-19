Ben Roethlisberger Passes Phillip Rivers on All-Time Passing List
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is now fifth all-time in NFL passing yards, passing former Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Phillip Rivers.
Roethlisberger, 39, was the Steelers first-round draft pick in 2004, 11th overall, alongside Rivers (4th overall). Rivers retired in 2020 with 63,440 career passing yards.
The future Hall of Famer now has 63,443 yards and counting in his career, including 3,095 yards and 19 touchdowns this season.
Roethlisberger trails Tom Brady (83,338), Drew Brees (80,358), Peyton Manning (71,940) and Brett Favre (71,838) on the all-time passing yards list.
