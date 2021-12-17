Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Najee Harris on High School Fight That Taught Him to Stop Talking Trash

    Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Najee Harris learned young to keep the smack talk to a minimum.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Najee Harris isn't much of a trash talker, but that started long before his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

    Harris spoke with the media about his teammates trash talking during games, and he said there's a certain line players can't cross. As long as they don't cross it, the talk is fine. If they do, it's not. 

    "It's part of the sport to talk," Harris said. "Some people like that in a game. I'm not really the type of guy to do that. There's a difference between talking and then going overboard and drawing a penalty and effecting the whole time."

    It took Harris a little while to learn this, though. The Steelers rookie told media the story of a fight he had in high school that opened his eyes to a quieter game. 

    We'd love to tell the story ourselves, but trust us, no one tells it better than Harris himself. 

    Read More

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more

    Should Steelers Give Ben Roethlisberger Another Shot?

    Steelers Are Stuck With What They've Got

    Steelers Second Injury Report: Week 15 vs. Titans

    Alex Highsmith on What He Learned From Bud Dupree

    Minkah Fitzpatrick's Story About Speaking to the Ref During vs. Vikings

    USATSI_16258120_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Najee Harris on High School Fight That Taught Him to Stop Talking Trash

    2 minutes ago
    Untitled design (41)
    News

    Najee Harris' Thoughts on Players Like Chase Claypool Trash Talking

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_17328084_168388034_lowres
    AllSteelers+

    Should the Steelers Give Ben Roethlisberger Another Shot?

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17324279_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Are Stuck With What They’ve Got

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17165090_168388034_lowres
    News

    Browns QB Case Keenum Tests Positive for COVID-19

    20 hours ago
    2020_Practice_1113kr_0261
    News

    Steelers Thursday Injury Report: Week 15 vs. Titans

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_13852899_168388034_lowres
    News

    Alex Highsmith on What He Learned From Bud Dupree

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17018630_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Minkah Fitzpatrick Spoke With Refs About Personal Foul vs. Vikings

    22 hours ago