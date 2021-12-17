Najee Harris on High School Fight That Taught Him to Stop Talking Trash

PITTSBURGH -- Najee Harris isn't much of a trash talker, but that started long before his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Harris spoke with the media about his teammates trash talking during games, and he said there's a certain line players can't cross. As long as they don't cross it, the talk is fine. If they do, it's not.

"It's part of the sport to talk," Harris said. "Some people like that in a game. I'm not really the type of guy to do that. There's a difference between talking and then going overboard and drawing a penalty and effecting the whole time."

It took Harris a little while to learn this, though. The Steelers rookie told media the story of a fight he had in high school that opened his eyes to a quieter game.

We'd love to tell the story ourselves, but trust us, no one tells it better than Harris himself.

