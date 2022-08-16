Skip to main content

Report: Lions Interested in Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have a trade done by the end of the week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have a trade partner for quarterback Mason Rudolph. According to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillippoini, Rudolph is on the Detroit Lions' radar, and a deal could get done before weeks' end.

Rudolph worked with the second team, and occasionally the first, during the first three weeks of training camp. But after Kenny Pickett's impressive performance in the preseason opener, he's jumped Rudolph in the depth chart. 

Sources say the Steelers are looking for a third-round pick in exchange for Rudolph. The fifth-year veteran has played 17 games, including 10 starts, and is 5-4-1 all time. 

The Steelers will likely carry three quarterbacks total into the season, but only two need to be on the active roster. Chris Oladokun, the team's seventh-round draft pick, could be a practice squad option but has yet to take a snap at training camp. 

