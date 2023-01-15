Devin Bush Hints at Next Team, And It's Not the Steelers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is making his checklist for his next head coach.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will watch Devin Bush and Robert Spillane hit the open market this offseason, and it doesn't feel like they're going to get both back for 2023.

While Spillane finished the season playing 100% of the team's defensive snaps in four games, his former top-10 counterpart played just 10 snaps total in the last two games.

Spillane said during his locker cleanout interview that he'd like to return to the Steelers this offseason and continue his run in Pittsburgh. As for Bush, it doesn't seem as likely he feels the same way.

Bush tweeted during the wild card playoff round that he's thinking of playing for a former NFL player who's now a head coach.

While Mike Tomlin may know how to connect with players better than anyone in the NFL, he's never been a player in the league. After William and Mary, he turned his football talents into a coach and has since found his way to the top of the National Football League as one.

Bush could be hinting at the Jacksonville Jaguars, who overcame a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round. Their coach, Doug Pederson, played 13 years as a professional before turning his career toward coaching.

As of now, it doesn't feel like Bush is looking to return to Pittsburgh but instead is making his checklist for his next franchise.

