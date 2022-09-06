Skip to main content

Diontae Johnson In Question for Steelers Opener vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without their star wide receiver against the Bengals.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Paycor Stadium to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, but could be without starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson. 

During his Week 1 press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said practice participation throughout the week will determine is Johnson plays this weekend. The newly-extended receiver is dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered in the first preseason game. He did not play in the remaining two games. 

Without Johnson, the Steelers would start Chase Claypool, George Pickens and Gunner Olszewski at wide receiver. Miles Boykin and Steven Sims would work as backups. 

Rookie Calvin Austin is on Injured Reserve and will miss at least the first four weeks of the season. 

