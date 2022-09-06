Diontae Johnson In Question for Steelers Opener vs. Bengals

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Paycor Stadium to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, but could be without starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

During his Week 1 press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said practice participation throughout the week will determine is Johnson plays this weekend. The newly-extended receiver is dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered in the first preseason game. He did not play in the remaining two games.

Without Johnson, the Steelers would start Chase Claypool, George Pickens and Gunner Olszewski at wide receiver. Miles Boykin and Steven Sims would work as backups.

Rookie Calvin Austin is on Injured Reserve and will miss at least the first four weeks of the season.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Move Kenny Pickett to Backup QB

Kenny Pickett Might Spend Rookie Season Inactive

Mason Rudolph Deserves Better From Steelers

Jaylen Warren Beats Benny Snell for Steelers' Backup RB Job

Steelers Way-Too-Early Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Finds OT, CB if Drafting Today

Jaylen Warren's Surreal Moment of Making Steelers Roster