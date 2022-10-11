ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Blasts Mike Tomlin, Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering dangerous territory as they prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.

After a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers have fallen to the worst team in the NFL with little upside as they work through the toughest part of their schedule. And while they look to bounce back, those in the national media have started attacking.

First, former Steelers Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark chimed in saying this is the worst team he's seen under Mike Tomlin.

Mike Tomlin is my favorite football coach," Clark tweeted. "With that be said no matter what the roster looks like your team has to be prepared, be in proper positions to succeed, and dang fight! The Steelers did not fight today, and that goes back to the head coach. He gotta get’em right."

Then, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith called out the Steelers, naming them the worst Pittsburgh team he's seen in a quarter century.

"The Steelers will be lucky to win seven games," Smith said on First Take. "They are an atrocity, this is the worst team I've ever seen Mike Tomlin have. It's primarily because you found a quarterback, he's just a rookie, and the offensive line is putrid. At the end of the day, the coaching doesn't look great today either. Brian Flores was added to the staff, we know Mike Tomlin is there, Kevin Colbert, the old GM, left them in a bad spot."

Smith continued to say that it looked like Josh Allen, the Bills quarterback, was playing "seven-on-seven" in Week 5.

The Steelers weren't expected to finish the season very high in any power rankings, but not many saw the first-overall pick in view after five games.

