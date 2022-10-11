Skip to main content

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Blasts Mike Tomlin, Steelers

This is the worst Pittsburgh Steelers team Stephen A. Smith has seen in a long time.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering dangerous territory as they prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. 

After a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers have fallen to the worst team in the NFL with little upside as they work through the toughest part of their schedule. And while they look to bounce back, those in the national media have started attacking. 

First, former Steelers Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark chimed in saying this is the worst team he's seen under Mike Tomlin.

Mike Tomlin is my favorite football coach," Clark tweeted. "With that be said no matter what the roster looks like your team has to be prepared, be in proper positions to succeed, and dang fight! The Steelers did not fight today, and that goes back to the head coach. He gotta get’em right."

Then, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith called out the Steelers, naming them the worst Pittsburgh team he's seen in a quarter century.

"The Steelers will be lucky to win seven games," Smith said on First Take. "They are an atrocity, this is the worst team I've ever seen Mike Tomlin have. It's primarily because you found a quarterback, he's just a rookie, and the offensive line is putrid. At the end of the day, the coaching doesn't look great today either. Brian Flores was added to the staff, we know Mike Tomlin is there, Kevin Colbert, the old GM, left them in a bad spot."

Smith continued to say that it looked like Josh Allen, the Bills quarterback, was playing "seven-on-seven" in Week 5.  

The Steelers weren't expected to finish the season very high in any power rankings, but not many saw the first-overall pick in view after five games. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Diontae Johnson Responds to Steelers Critics

Steelers Issues Start With Coaches, End With Players

2 Winners, 6 Losers in Steelers Blowout by Bills

Kenny Pickett Has Enough Respect to Address Steelers Issues

Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout

T.J. Watt Suffers New Injury, Pushing Back Return

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19029938_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Diontae Johnson Tells Steelers Critics 'Come Play'

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17292935_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Six Top Prospects Who Could End Up With Steelers

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19094462_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Issues Start With Coaches, End With Players

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17018680_168388034_lowres (1)
GM Report

Five Thoughts: How Much More of Matt Canada?

By Cody Flavell
USATSI_19205599_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

2 Winners, 6 Losers From Steelers Blowout By Bills

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19204515_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Feels Respected Enough to Hold Steelers Accountable

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19205604_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers vs. Bills Takeaways: The Problem is Coaching and Talent

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19167535_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout

By Stephen Thompson