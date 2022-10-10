Diontae Johnson Tells Steelers Critics 'Come Play'

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a concerning start, falling to 1-4 after a 38-3 blowout by the Buffalo Bills.

After a disappointing start to the season, fans and former players are beginning to share their thoughts. Which, as you can imagine, aren't pleasant responses.

"Mike Tomlin is my favorite football coach," former safety Ryan Clark tweeted. "With that be said no matter what the roster looks like your team has to be prepared, be in proper positions to succeed, and dang fight! The Steelers did not fight today, and that goes back to the head coach. He gotta get’em right."

Hearing all the criticism, current Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson let Clark know the invitation to come help is out there.

"I'm not worried about RC, man," Johnson told reporters. "He played here, he knows how the Steelers play. If he want to come play, he can come help us win. If he's got so much to say."

Johnson extended that invite to those who have bashed Pittsburgh.

"Ya’ll are watching us at the end of the day," Johnson said. "... If ya’ll are so good, come out here and help us."

The Steelers currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They haven't picked first overall since 1970 when they drafted Terry Bradshaw.

