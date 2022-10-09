Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout

BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it.

Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following the blowout and when asked if that includes his coaching staff, Tomlin did not rule it out.

"Like I said, I don't think everyone understands where we are and what transpired today and that it is not cool," Tomlin said. "And so you can draw whatever conclusions you want to draw from it. That's just the realities of our business at our level."

The Steelers were dealing with a myriad of injuries, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, and were forced to hand heavy workloads to reserve players, but Tomlin said they still needed to execute better and limit the self-inflicted setbacks.

On offense, the team failed to score a touchdown and finished the game with just 54 rushing yards.

Tomlin added that the coaches needed to do a better job of putting the players in positions to be successful.

