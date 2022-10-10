Kenny Pickett Feels Respected Enough to Hold Steelers Accountable

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills and moved to 1-4 for the first time since 2019. As the 38-3 final score would indicate, the team needs to make improvements in just about every phase of the game.

The offense has struggled to score points all season and that didn't change when head coach Mike Tomlin decided to make a quarterback change. Rookie Kenny Pickett threw for 327 yards, but the offense managed just three points and now there is more tough work ahead for Pickett, beginning with holding himself to a high standard.

"There's no finger-pointing," Pickett said. "I've got to take a lot of responsibility because I'm the quarterback. The team drafted me in the first round for a reason, to play."

This week of practice will involve tough conversations about who needs to be better and Pickett is the starting quarterback but a rookie one. Every quarterback is expected to provide leadership but rookies are generally expected to listen more than they speak. Still, Pickett says he feels he's earned the respect of his teammates and can hold players accountable.

"Once they drafted me, I wanted to be the guy and a lot of things come with that," Pickett said. I think the way I work and how much effort and time I put in with these guys, the respect is there. So when I'm talking to guys, there's no disrespect, there's no calling each other out. We all want to win."

