Steelers DT Cam Heyward Pays Up After Losing Bet to Chris Wormley

PITTSBURGH -- Rivalry week in college football carries weight even in NFL locker rooms. "The Game" this past weekend between then-No. 2 Ohio State and then-No. 3 Michigan put members of the Pittsburgh Steelers at odds this week.

Defensive linemen Chris Wormley, a former Wolverine and Cam Heyward, a former Buckeye made a bet on the game and since Michigan came out on top, Heyward had to pay the price.

Heyward was forced to suffer the humiliation of wearing a maize and blue Michigan hoodie on camera while he talked to members of the media. Heyward wore his hood low and joked that he "didn't want to talk about" the game. At the end of his five-minute press conference, Heyward yelled to Wormley that "never again" would he wear the colors of that team up north.



Offensive lineman Mason Cole and linebacker Devin Bush - the only other former Wolverines on the roster, enjoyed watching Heyward endure his punishment.

Heyward may have been extra salty over the loss after his Buckeyes lost for the second year in a row to their most hated rival.

